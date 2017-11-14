There Is Nothing 'Free' About Our Trade With China

When President Trump talks tough on trade to one or several of our partners, he is being rude and wrecking the world trading systemâin the words of the New York Times, adopting a When President Trump talks tough on trade to one or several of our partners, he is being rude and wrecking the world trading systemâin the words of the New York Times, adopting a starkly unilateralist approach. Yet when he politely raises America's problems with that system in private, praises his hosts for their economic progress, and tells them our problems are not their fault, but the fault of the inept negotiators that found so many jobs in prior administrations, he Bets on Flattery. Fortunately, the president long ago gave up trying to please the Gray Lady.