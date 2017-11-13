Moore Is an Embarrassment. Jones Deserves to Win.

He was born in May 1954, 13 days before the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education school desegregation decision. He was 16 when he attended, at this city’s Legion Field, the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the University of Southern California Trojans football game, in which USC’s Sam Cunningham, an African American all-American, led a 42-21 thumping of the home team, thereby (so goes the much-embellished but true-enough story) advancing the integration of the region through its cultural pulse, college football. Roll Tide.