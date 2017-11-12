Trump Collusion Case Is Not Getting the Clinton Treatment

In July 2016, the Obama administration announced its decision not to prosecute Hillary Clinton for felony mishandling of classified information and destruction of government files. In the aftermath, I observed that there is a very aggressive way that the Justice Department and the FBI go about their business when they are trying to make a case — one profoundly different from the way they went about the Clinton emails investigation. There, they tried not to make the case. That observation bears repeating today, as we watch Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of any possible Trump-campaign collusion in Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential campaign ...