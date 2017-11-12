The Myth of the Idle Rich

The Republican tax plan may be kind of dumb, but if it were three times as dumb as it is, it would only be half as dumb as the Washington Post's analysis of it. Catherine Rampell, the scrappy young self-described Princeton legacy who handles the class-war beat for the Post's opinion pages, offers up a truly batty take on the Republican tax plan: that it too strongly favors passive income in the interests of those who spend their days — here comes the avalanche of banality — yachting and charity-balling . . . popping bottles of champagne and hunting endangered wildlife. All of the usual clichés make an appearance: passive owners of capital vs ...