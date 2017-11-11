Trump's Trip to Asia Is a Festival of Flattery

PRESIDENTIAL TRIPS abroad are often more about pageantry and rhetoric than substantive policymaking, but President Trump’s long tour of Asia is looking particularly lightweight. In stops so far in Japan, South Korea, China and Vietnam, Mr. Trump has heaped flattery on his hosts — particularly Chinese President Xi Jinping — and largely avoided provocative tweets. While making a substantial effort to strengthen his personal relationships with Asian leaders, he rebuffed Russia’s Vladi­mir Putin by declining a bilateral meeting at the summit they both are attending.