The all-star cast -- the vice president, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Sen. Todd Young, Gov. Eric Holcomb -- shared an hour or so in the spotlight with a few well-rehearsed business owners who promised to raise wages and improve their workers' quality of life if the tax plan passes. And Pence sang all of the GOP's oldies -- he twice promised the reform plan will deliver "a middle class miracle" -- about the rejuvenating qualities of tax cuts.