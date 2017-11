The crowd responsible for Donald Trump’s election – the pious, self-dealing Swamp Creatures he ran and railed against – have had a bad few weeks. Their troubles began with reports that Harvey Weinstein has been assaulting women for decades. This was an open secret in Hollywood and yet no one – not George Clooney, Matt Damon, Meryl Streep and other A-listers who love to lecture Americans – said a peep until they were forced to.