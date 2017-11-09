Our Tarnished Media

Dan Rather, in a recent interview, says he is worried about the political culture and the bitter divisions within it. I wonder whether he has considered his own unique personal contribution to the bitterness and hysteria of our political discourse. Donald Trump would have a great deal less credibility dismissing every reality he does not like as Fake news! if Dan Rather had not infamously attempted to peddle some actual fake news for the transparent purpose of trying to hurt the presidential campaign of George W. Bush ...