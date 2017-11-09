Gun Control and Magical Liberal Thinking

In the wake of Sunday's horrific Texas church shooting, America's chattering classes promptly responded with silent, respectful, and somber reflection, holding off on divisive and caustic political debates for the day. Unfortunately for all of us, that was over on Earth 2. Back here on the real Earth, politicians, pundits, and journalists immediately spiraled into Internet shouting matches, rehashing what could be the single most depressing national debate of our time. On one side, we see shocked Americans sending out thoughts and prayers for the victims of a mass shooting ...