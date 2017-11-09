Are We Drifting Toward War With North Korea?

Evan Osnos, The New Yorker November 9, 2017

On his first visit to Asia, President Trump has oscillated between competing visions for handling the crisis with North Korea. In the run-up to the trip, he mocked diplomatic efforts as a “waste of time” and threatened to “totally destroy” the nation. On Sunday, at Yokota Air Base, in Japan, Trump, wearing a bomber jacket and surrounded by U.S. troops, hailed “America’s warriors” and said, “No one—no dictator, no regime, and no nation—should underestimate, ever, American resolve. Every once in a while, in the past, they underestimated us. It was not pleasant for them, was it?”

