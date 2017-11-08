McConnell's Supply Line for Trump's Right-Wing Judges

Last week, Donald Trump yet again made one of those comments that should have set off a five-alarm fire, but didn't. Trump complained to a radio interviewer that it was the "saddest thing" that he could not force the FBI to prosecute Hillary Clinton for a litany of complaints he has made against her. Nothing on Trump's list of alleged misdeeds, mind you — "her emails and with the dossier, and the kind of money" (whatever that means) — comes anywhere close to being a crime. Indeed, despite three decades of obsessive right-wing investigations, Republicans have never come up with any hard evidence of Clinton's supposedly criminal behavior.