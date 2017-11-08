Inside Ivanka and Jared's First Year in Washington

It was a warm Thursday evening in October, and the gilded crowd inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art was traversing the various delights at the inaugural All Hallows’ Eve benefit, a highlight of the under-50 society season. The event, co-chaired by Wendi Deng, Dasha Zhukova, and Karlie Kloss, among others, was attended by Ellie Goulding, Nicky Hilton, and Joan Smalls, who were decked out in Minnie Mouse ears, Dior gowns, glittering Gucci jumpsuits, and elaborate headdresses in accordance with the evening’s “mystical costume attire” theme. They shuffled among the interactive theater experiences set up inside the 16th-century Vélez Blanco patio and onwards to the 18th-century Wrightsman Galleries, where they found tarot card readings, musical performances, and dancers weaving through a ring of flickering candles, eventually plopping themselves down on the cool floor in the shape of a cross.