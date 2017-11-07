The Republican Tax Plan's Original Sin

Paul Ryan, speaking to CNN about the tax overhaul bill the House will begin considering on Monday, says “the whole purpose of this is a middle-class tax cut.” That’s in line with the rhetoric Donald Trump deployed on the campaign trail, in line with public opinion polling about what voters want, and reflects a kind of common sense conservatism on economic policy that says what typical Americans could most use from the government is to keep more of their hard-earned cash rather than some big new government programs.