Inner-City Needs Can't Be Delayed 4 More Years

Today, I and other national members of the Ten Point Coalition will meet with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to form an alliance to fight the crime that is devastating communities of color.That's right. Some of the leading black ministers in this nation will be working hand in hand with the Trump administration, for the benefit of our communities.We live in a time when our nation is tearing itself apart. Both political parties are in states of civil war, fighting amongst themselves and with each other.