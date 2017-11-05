Trump in Asia: Brace Yourselves

his weekend Donald Trump embarks on his first trip to Asia as president, and his longest foreign tour since he’s been in office. Over a week and a half he will visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. To say the region’s leaders are bracing themselves for potential displays of freakishness, provocation or incompetence is to put it mildly. If this is indeed the “Asian century”, the US president will nonetheless help determine how it unfolds. That can only be a cause for concern.