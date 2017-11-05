No, Dems Didn't 'Rig' the Race Against Sanders

Brazile’s revelation: that Hillary Clinton in September of 2015 entered into a joint fundraising agreement with the DNC that allowed the candidate to pay down the party’s considerable debt in exchange for exercising control of some hiring decisions was seized upon by some supporters of Bernie Sanders as proof that the primary was indeed “rigged” against him. Predictably, Donald Trump joined in, tweeting in much the same way he — in tandem with Russian bot farms — did during the campaign, that the system is shot through with Clintonian criminality against which Bernie never stood a chance.