John Kelly's Bizarre Mythology of the Civil War

Among the many oddities to be found in Donald Trump’s response to the violent neo-Confederate protests in Charlottesville in August was his complaint that protesters who wished to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee at the University of Virginia would not stop until they’d removed statues of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, too. It’s often difficult to divine Trump’s thinking in the best of circumstances, but the through-line here seemed to be that these figures were all guilty of enslaving black people. In a more normal time, it would have been jarring to observe a politician born and raised in New York City place Robert E. Lee, a Virginian who attempted to overthrow the United States government, in the same category as Washington and Jefferson, who’d built that government in the first place.