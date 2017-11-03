How 470,000 Bin Laden Docs Got Out in the Open

On the penultimate day of the Obama administration, less than 24 hours before the president would vacate the White House, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper issued a press release meant to put to rest what had been a pesky issue for his office. Closing the Book on Bin Laden: Intelligence Community Releases Final Abbottabad Documents, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) announced. Today marks the end of a two-and-a-half-year effort to declassify several hundred documents recovered in the raid on Osama bin Laden's Abbottabad, Pakistan, compound in May 2011. Accompanying the press release were 49 documents captured during the raid, bringing the total number of documents made public to 571.For anyone who had paid even casual attention to the long-running debate over the Abbottabad documentsâa group that doesn't include many journalistsâthe ODNI announcement was cause for a chuckle. Closing the book on Osama bin Laden? The final Abbottabad documents?