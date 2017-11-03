House Republicans Unveil the Wrong Tax Overhaul

Debate over the bill, hammered out privately by top congressional Republicans and the Trump administration, will probably focus on the winners and losers it’s likely to create, and whether those shifts in the tax burden are fair. That’s an important question. Before we get to that point, though, we’re troubled by an assumption at the very heart of the bill: the belief that cutting corporate and individual taxes will unshackle the U.S. economy, triggering the sort of growth in business output, payrolls and incomes that we haven’t seen since the 1990s