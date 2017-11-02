Founding Friendship: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson

This assessment is undoubtedly valid, though it may yet prove premature regarding Jefferson’s ultimate legacy in America. While it is true that Jefferson’s ideas provide a foundation for a “diverse” society, his legacy in this regard is complicated by the fact that he was a slave owner who defended the institution in the early years of the Republic at a time when others were beginning to repudiate it as contrary to the ideals of the Declaration of Independence. The United States today is still encountering some difficulties in making the transition into a genuinely multiracial and multiethnic society, with the historical subjects of race and slavery being very much implicated in those difficulties. Those today who wish to topple statues or rewrite history in a campaign to cleanse the nation’s past of counter-democratic influences would not necessarily be wrong to cite Jefferson’s own words to justify their conduct. After all, like many today, Jefferson was something of a democratic absolutist, which is one reason why he and Adams found themselves in opposition to one another. Is it possible that in order to build upon Jefferson’s legacy we may still need something of the spirit of John Adams? It is a point worth considering. After all, as Professor Wood has been telling us all these years, the past has yet something to teach us all.