Beware the ABA's Own Version of 'Judicial Activism'

Unaccountable judges sometimes mistake their own policy preferences for the proper rule of decision. And that's no less true for those who purport to judge the judgesânamely, the American Bar Association, in passing judgment on a president's judicial nominations. The ABA's own version of judicial activism is on display this week, as the organization published a report attempting to torpedo a new judicial nominee by blatantly misrepresenting his views.The ABA's standing committee has deemed Leonard Steven Grasz Not Qualified for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Based on several anonymous interviews, the ABA report asserted that Mr. Grasz demonstrates bias and lack of open-mindedness, and thus lacks judicial temperament. Why? Because Grasz wrote in 1999 that lower-court judges should not race to extend the Supreme Court's prior rulings on abortion to create even broader rights. This, the ABA report concludes, is no less than an attack on the Supreme Court's own authority, and on the duty of lower-court judges to faithfully apply the Court's precedents.