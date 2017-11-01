Dems Send America Further Down a Path of Division in Virginia

On Monday, just days ahead of Virginia's hotly contested gubernatorial election, the Latino Victory Fund released an ad opposing Republican Ed Gillespie. The ad is uniquely horrifying. It features four minority children — Latino, Asian, Muslim, African-American — running for their lives from a white man driving a pick-up truck. The truck is festooned with a giant Confederate Flag, a Don't Tread on Me license plate, and a prominent Gillespie for Governor bumper sticker. It runs the children into a dead end, its lights washing out their terrified faces. The children wake up in their beds ...