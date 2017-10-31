Republicans Should Cut Taxes Before Thanksgiving

Tax cuts before turkey! The GOP Congress should deliver a giant, beautiful, massive tax-reform bill to President Donald J. Trump's desk no later than Wednesday, November 22 — Thanksgiving Eve. Enacting a $1.5 trillion tax cut will let Washington Republicans savor their roasted birds after a job well done. (The House's 216-212 passage of the Senate's budget blueprint Thursday morning advances this goal.) More important is what follows Thanksgiving: Black Friday. Consumers with lighter tax burdens will turbocharge the Christmas shopping season. The shaky retail sector will rebound ...