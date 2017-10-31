Mueller's First Indictments

Robert Mueller has made his first strike. He indicted former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates, and reached a plea agreement with former Trump foreign-policy adviser George Papadopoulos. Between 2006 and 2015, Manafort and Gates worked as lobbyists for a Ukrainian political party that is a cat's paw of the Kremlin. The indictment alleges that the two, among other things, failed to register as foreign agents during their work, concealed the millions of dollars in revenue they made as unregistered foreign agents, and conspired to launder the money ...