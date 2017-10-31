Hillary Should Embrace Her Role as Trump's Nemesis

There must be a sign in the Oval Office that reads, “In case of emergency, point finger at Hillary Clinton.” Whenever President Donald Trump senses he’s in trouble, he and his surrogates scream about his 2016 presidential rival. The greater the trouble, the louder the screams. And so, as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the last election has heated up, the Clinton accusations have reached a deafening pitch. As Politico reported on Saturday, amid word that an indictment was imminent, “The lack of information, on a case that could have major ramifications for the president, left many current and former Trump advisers livid, focusing their rage on how the information leaked and on a forever target: Hillary Clinton.”