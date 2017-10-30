McConnell's High-Stakes Offensive Against Bannon

Allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are going nuclear against former Trump adviser and frequent ally Steve Bannon, in a show of force against his plan to defeat Republican senators in primaries. The McConnell-allied Senate Leadership Fund is planning a concerted anti-Bannon campaign in an effort to make the Breitbart editor toxic in Republican circles. McConnell’s former chief of staff recently tagged Bannon as a “white supremacist.” For a sign of what’s to come, SLF tweeted at Nevada insurgent Senate hopeful Danny Tarkanian with a headline highlighting past allegations of Bannon’s anti-Semitism.