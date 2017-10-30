Manafort Charges Will Send Shivers Through the White House

The unsealing Monday of the first indictments arising from Robert Mueller's investigation provides many valuable hints regarding the future direction of the special counsel's probe. The use of sealed indictments and Mueller's decision to do an 11-year look back into former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's prior business operations will make President Trump's personal lawyers very nervous today. Will the special counsel do a similar look back to 2006 on any aspects of the Trump business empire now that the Manafort indictment has opened the door