Facebook, Google, Amazon: Is It Time to Break-Up Big Tech?

Uber comes along and ends the rainy days and nights of waving fruitlessly at cabs with flashing off duty signs, and governments respond to pressures from threatened incumbents by making life difficult or impossible for the welfare-enhancing newcomer.Amazon spares consumers the chore of driving to malls, picking through racks, and perhaps finding a tolerable substitute for what they really, really want, and the tax man and the regulator come sniffing around.Google puts the world's intellectual output at everyone's disposal, Apple puts enormous communicating power in citizens' pockets, and Facebook links far-flung people with similar interests, only to find that the power their successes convey prompts governments to search for new constraints. And a cut of the revenues.Unfortunately for the tax collectors, they are forced to play whack-a-mole with the Internet giants who can always find another way of moving profits from the greediest of their pursuers. Until the tax men accept the fact that they will always be one step behind the lawyers and accountants who shield their clients' well-gotten gains from the pursuers, the profit-mole will never get whacked.