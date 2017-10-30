A Fight in Virginia Over the Proper Role of an AG

Mark Herring, Virginia's attorney general, wanted to run for governor this fall. But Terry McAuliffe, the current governor, thought otherwise. And his endorsement of lieutenant governor Ralph Northam for the Democratic nomination for governor sent a blunt message to Herring: forget it.Crestfallen but obedient, Herring has. He's running for reelection. But he acts like a gubernatorial candidate, sounds like one, and may be one four years from now. When he was elected in 2013, he promised to get politics out of the attorney general's office. He's failed at that, mainly for lack of trying.In a debate in June with his Republican opponent John Adams, Herring, 56, described himself this way: When I see a problem, I want to fix it. When I see a wrong, I want to set it right. .ââ.ââ. Problems need to be fixed.Herring isn't waiting for them to reach his desk in Richmond. In January, when President Trump's temporary travel ban kept some passengers from several Muslim-majority countries from entering America, Herring rushed to Dulles airport to join McAuliffe at a press conference denouncing Trump.