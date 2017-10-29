Democrats Own the Dossier - and It's a Problem for Them

Have you noticed that we are no longer talking merely about the Trump Dossier? Ever since the Washington Post's startling revelation this week that the dossier was commissioned and paid for by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, there's been a subtle tweak in the coverage. Now, reports allude to the research that led to the Trump dossier. Why the shift in emphasis? Because the Democrats and their media accomplices are doing what they do best: controlling the terms of the public discussion in order to obfuscate. Democrats now own the dossier. That is a problem. The dossier was supposed to be seen as a roadmap of Trump collusion with Russia ...