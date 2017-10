The arrival of autumn brings a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reform our nation’s tax code. American families and businesses are tired of struggling against a broken, out-of-date, tax system. Estimates show that in 2016, U.S. taxpayers spent nearly 9 billion hours and nearly $300 billion preparing their taxes and dealing with the IRS. Tax reform will relieve some of this inefficiency and make our system simpler and fairer.