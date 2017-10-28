Are Republicans Trying to Shortchange the Russia Probe?

Ten months after the House and Senate intelligence committees launched dual investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Republican lawmakers have begun calling for them to end, with some eager to wrap up by the end of the year. But with the pivotal question of whether Donald Trump's campaign has colluded with the Russian government left unanswered, and in the face of new inquiries regarding the Trump campaign's ties to a Robert Mercer-backed data-mining company, Democrats are reluctant to close the books on the probes or tie themselves to a timeline—potentially foreshadowing a partisan showdown.