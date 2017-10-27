The Same Old Clinton Baloney

For a moment, we were transported back to the 1990s. There was Hillary Clinton being asked about yet another highly suspect circumstance involving gross improprieties and brazen lies and sidestepping the question by blaming that ever-present confederation: her enemies. I think the real story is how nervous they are about these continuing investigations, she said. I would say it's the same baloney they've been peddling for years, and there's been no credible evidence by anyone. In fact, it's been debunked repeatedly and will continue to be debunked.Here, again, was the timeworn Clintonian defense: Claim the real story is what somebody else did at some other time, and insist that the Clintons have been repeatedly exoneratedâthough of course they haven't.The story this timeâactually stories, plural, for there were two in a single week and both involve Russian interference. The first and simpler is Washington Post reporting that confirmed the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the infamous Trump dossier. That document, remember, contained sensational allegations about Donald Trump's sexual peccadillos and his relationship with Russian intelligence officials. The dossier was compiled by a former British intelligence agent at the behest of an oppo-research outfit called Fusion GPS.