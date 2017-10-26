Yes, Dems Funded the Dossier, But Trump Isn't Off the Hook

For weeks after the election, rumors swirled in Washington about the existence of an intelligence dossier that contained a series of explosive, salacious, and partially unsubstantiated claims about president-elect Donald Trump, including allegations that the Russian government had been “cultivating, supporting, and assisting” him for years. Ten days before Trump’s inauguration, BuzzFeed News published the document, compiled by ex-British spy Christopher Steele, raising questions about the veracity of its wilder claims, as well as speculation about who had funded Steele’s opposition research, and why.