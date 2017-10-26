Reckoning With Communism

In the run-up to Theresa May's speech on Brexit in Florence, there was one of those minor kerfuffles that tell us in passing some odd little truth about the modern world and how we are governed. It began as a standard political correspondent's report of a change in Whitehall and its significance: The senior civil servant in the Department for Exiting the European Union, or DEXEU, one Olly Robbins, had left the ministry to become the full-time adviser on Brexit to the prime minister in Downing Street. Full time? Well, Mr. Robbins was already splitting his time between DEXEU and Number 10 ...