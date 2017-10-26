Jeff Flake Is Right About Trump, But It's Not Enough

SEN. JEFF FLAKE, an Arizona Republican, delivered an address to the U.S. Senate Tuesday that was profoundly eloquent in its diagnosis of the degradation that President Trump has brought to American politics. It was also profoundly depressing. If Republicans can be honest only after they have taken themselves out of the political arena — or if by being honest they disqualify themselves from future service — then their party and therefore the nation are in even graver trouble than we knew.