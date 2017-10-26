How DeVos Became the Most Hated Cabinet Secretary

Cabinet secretaries are rarely household names. For every Colin Powelland Hillary Clinton, there are 10 Ann Venemans and Anthony Foxxes. If an official does gain wider name recognition, it’s usually someone in a higher position like the attorney general or secretary of state. Under President Donald Trump, however, something different is happening: Everyone hates the education secretary, the person who is 16th in line to the presidency and controls only 3 percent of the federal budget