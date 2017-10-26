How DeVos Became the Most Hated Cabinet Secretary

Amanda Terkel, HuffPost October 26, 2017

How DeVos Became the Most Hated Cabinet Secretary
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Cabinet secretaries are rarely household names. For every Colin Powelland Hillary Clinton, there are 10 Ann Venemans and Anthony Foxxes. If an official does gain wider name recognition, it’s usually someone in a higher position like the attorney general or secretary of state. Under President Donald Trump, however, something different is happening: Everyone hates the education secretary, the person who is 16th in line to the presidency and controls only 3 percent of the federal budget

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments

Related Articles

©2017 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site