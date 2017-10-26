Baby Donald Trump and the Disputed Dossier

The funding of the dossier was only half a mystery, but that second part is still big news. After BuzzFeed published the dossier on Jan. 11, 2017, CNN reported that Republicans and Democrats had funded the dossier. And two months before that, Mother Jones’ David Corn wrote the same thing. What we didn’t know was that Democratic attorney Marc E. Elias—who previously denied a connection to the dossier to journalist Ken Vogel—had assigned the dossier to the oppo-research outfit Fusion GPS in April 2016 at the behest of the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Building on previous oppo conducted for a Republican client, whose identity remains unknown, Fusion’s dossier project continued until the end of October 2016. Former British spy Christopher Steele researched and wrote the 17 reports that make up the dossier, which teemed beyond the overflow mark with kinky sex and allegations that the Russians had compiled scathing kompromat on Donald Trump.