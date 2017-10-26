Are Trump's Generals in Over Their Heads?

For many of America’s senior military officers, retired Gen. John Allen’s speech endorsing Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention back in July 2016 was a kind of tipping point. Allen’s rousing address, coupled with one given by retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn for Donald Trump at the Republican convention, spread waves of discomfort through the U.S. officer corps, many of whose members thought Allen and Flynn had gone too far. “The military is not a political prize,” former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Martin Dempsey wrote in a high-profile critique two days after Allen’s appearance. “Politicians should take the advice of military leaders but keep them off the stage.”