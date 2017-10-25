The Win-or-Lose Case for Challenging Dianne Feinstein

The day after Donald Trump was elected president last year, California Senate President Kevin de León and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon issued a defiant statement of moral purpose. “Today, we woke up feeling like strangers in a foreign land, because yesterday Americans expressed their views on a pluralistic and democratic society that are clearly inconsistent with the values of the people of California,” they wrote. “California is—and must always be—a refuge of justice and opportunity for people of all walks, talks, ages and aspirations—regardless of how you look, where you live, what language you speak, or who you love.”