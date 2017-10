“If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. If you like your plan, you can keep your plan.” For years, Republicans used that exaggerated pledge to thrash the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and President Obama for not keeping his promise. Politifact labeled it as “lie of the year” in 2013. Politifact will have a lot of lies to choose from this year, given the hurricane of falsehoods and broken promises on healthcare made by President Trump.