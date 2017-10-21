Without Real Men in Hollywood, It's All Harvey Weinstein

Just to be clear, the Weinstein phenomenon is not caused by any one thing. Unless I miss my guess, there will always be Harvey Weinsteins. Hollywood in particular is a town full of powerful men and attractive, insecure young women desperate to salve their insecurities by winning the love of millions onscreen. Put powerful men and pretty, insecure, desperate women together and you'll get abuses. And by the way, this trick works with gay people too. Remember when Corey Feldman spoke out about widespread homosexual predation on young actors? I do. Remember the thorough investigation that followed, resulting in exposure, scandal and arrests? Neither do I.