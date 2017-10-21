John Kelly Shames the Shameless Media

As badly as White House chief of staff John Kelly roasted Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., his statements about her unseemly politicization of the president's call to a Gold Star widow were at the same time a rebuke to how the media reflexively aided Wilson's narrative. Kelly said at the press briefing Thursday that he was "stunned" and "brokenhearted" when he saw Wilson in TV interviews and quoted in news reports divulging details about a personal call from Trump to Myeisha Johnson, whose husband died in an enemy ambush earlier this month in Niger.