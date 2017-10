Chief of staff John Kelly took to the podium in the White House press briefing room yesterday just after 3 p.m. What ensued was the most stunning 12 minutes in that room in long memory.He educated. He excoriated. He earned the respect of America yet again.He was there to set the record straight about President Trump's condolence phone call to the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who died in a terrorist attack in Niger on Oct. 4.