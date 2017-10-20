Entitled Nation

There are fewer and fewer economic principles on which Democrats and Republicans can agree, and any point of consilience will surely be forgotten as some momentary partisan need overwhelms reason and sense. Surely, however, we can all agree on a few points:One, the U.S. government owes more than $20 trillion to foreign and domestic investors. Two, the national debt is well beyond 100 percent of the total annual output of the American economyâa defensible state of affairs during a cataclysm on the order of the Second World War but sheer idiocy in peacetime. Three, the federal government's yearly expenditures outstrip revenues by half a trillion dollars or moreâour current budget deficit is $693 billion and climbing. Four, by far the largest contributors to our debt and deficits are the big three entitlement programs, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. And five, there is currently no plan to do anything about any of it.