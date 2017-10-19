Trump's Unseemly Condolence-Call Bragging Game

The sordid story of President Donald Trump’s attempt to smear President Barack Obama as being inattentive to the families of fallen troops took more turns on Wednesday. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, a Democrat from Florida, reported that, in what was meant to be a condolence call, Trump had made Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sergeant La David T. Johnson, who was killed on October 4th, in Niger, at the age of twenty-five, break down in tears. “She said, ‘He didn’t even remember his name,’ ” Wilson told MSNBC, adding that she had heard much of the call on speakerphone. Wilson described Trump as “almost, like, joking. He said, ‘Well, I guess you knew’—something to the effect that ‘he knew what he was getting into when he signed up, but I guess it hurts anyway.’ ” Trump tweeted that he had “proof” that Wilson’s account was “totally fabricated”—an extraordinary response. Even if Trump did not, verbatim, use the words that Wilson remembered, surely learning that he had failed to console Myeshia Johnson, a grieving young woman who has two small children and is pregnant with a third, might have humbled him. He might have just regretted that he didn’t communicate well; he might have wished that he had done better. But, later in the day, he again said that Wilson had lied, and insisted that he’d had “a very nice conversation” with Johnson. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, pushed that line, saying that Trump was “completely respectful” and that it was “a disgrace of the media” to suggest anything else. As it happens, Sergeant Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, in an interview with the Washington Post, backed up Wilson, telling the paper, “President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband.” Will Trump call her a liar, too?