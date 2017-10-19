Macron's Sane Path Forward for France

The death, on Saturday, of the poet Richard Wilbur may make one—a Francophile “one,” anyway—reflect on the supreme qualities of his English translations of Molière. Over the years, Wilbur translated most of the masterpieces of the seventeenth-century French writer, the Mozart of comedy, and not only are all of them among the finest translations of anyone by anyone that we possess but they also work, beautifully, onstage. What makes Wilbur’s translations technically astonishing is that, whereas most prior Molière translations had been written in prose, in order to keep the plays playable, Wilbur’s imitate the rhyme schemes with which Molière wrote, and manage to do so without any of the merry-go-round self-consciousness, the Gilbert and Sullivan chiming, that efforts to reproduce French or Italian rhyme can often produce in rhyme-famished English. Wilbur’s Molières read, and play, as smoothly as prose, without a forced or unnatural rhyme in their scenes. (Stephen Sondheim, in his slightly perverse way, placed Wilbur’s one-time-only Broadway lyrics, for “Candide,” alongside those of DuBose Heyward, the one-time-only lyricist, for “Porgy and Bess,” at the top of the American theatrical pile.)