Kaepernick Not Good Enough to Claim Collusion

If you're going to do Muhammad Ali–type activism, you'd better have Muhammad Ali–type talent. That is the ultimate lesson of the Colin Kaepernick saga. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who has been without a team this season, announced this week that he will file a grievance against the NFL. Collusion, he claims, can be the only explanation for his unemployment: the league and its owners, fueled by President Trump's partisan political provocation, have schemed to blackball him in violation of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the NFL and the players' union ...