How Long Can Jimmy Kimmel Be the Hero of the Left?

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! staffer wanted something different. “Let’s try this,” he said to the nearly 2,000 people gathered early Monday evening at the Brooklyn Academy of Music to watch the first taping of Kimmel’s annual five-night stand in the New York City borough where he was born. It was a few minutes before the start of the show and the staffer had already put the audience—who an hour earlier had snaked around the block—through its paces, asking them to practice a standing ovation and then cacophonous laughter, which the amped-up crowd delivered so easily he deemed it “awesome” on the first try. Now, he said, “React like he said something you agree with, but it’s kind of somber.” The game audience delivered a warm, polite round of applause.