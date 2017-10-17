What Do We Need? Missile Defense.

The best defense is a good offense, as the old saw goes. The nature of that good offense matters, though. Too often, American officials mistake any offense for a good offense. As tensions between North Korea and the United States continue to escalate, it is apparent that American policymakers haven't yet determined what form its good offense will take. Sanctions on the Kim regime have not worked and will not work as a means of defending the United States against North Korean aggressionânor do sanctions appear to be restricting North Korea's development of nuclear bomb-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). A preemptive strike would invite disaster. Empty threats and tweeted insults are an absurd counterstrategy.For the crisis with North Korea, the best defense would be a good defense: The United States should develop and deploy a comprehensive antimissile defense system.